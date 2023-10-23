Season 51, Episode 27
Kitty Hawk
Reverent Recycling, Memories in Metal, and A Final Farewell.
“Hop in and travel” with us on a road trip to discover the uplifting stories and must-see destinations in the Lone Star State. In weekly episodes, you’ll meet oddball collectors, thought-provoking artists, and everyday heroes making the world a better place. And of course we’ll stop at every backroads cafe and Texas landmark along the way because, for us, the journey is the destination.
